LPL Financial LLC Sells 139,879 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4,124.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,372,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,953 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 267.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 271,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,275.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

