LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 153,824 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,502,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCCO stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

