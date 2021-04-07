LPL Financial LLC Sells 630 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $171.67 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $175.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average of $139.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

