LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $246.34

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 246.34 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 314 ($4.10), with a volume of 10,159 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 278.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

