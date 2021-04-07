LTO Network (LTO) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a market cap of $219.83 million and $37.75 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.31 or 0.00626194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00079262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,087 coins and its circulating supply is 280,246,810 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

