Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $35,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,993,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

LULU opened at $308.52 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.33 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.48.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

