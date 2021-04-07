Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 97,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,838,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.