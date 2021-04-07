Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.