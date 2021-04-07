Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.60 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.06.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$13.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.91. The stock has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.