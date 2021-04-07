Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Cap of $777,694.08

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $777,694.08 and $71,173.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00056017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.13 or 0.00624646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00079601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

LUN is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.