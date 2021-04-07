Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $1,842,568.08 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $1,842,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,208,257.40.

On Friday, March 26th, David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $13,269,068.19.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $19,774,312.56.

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $39,742,256.65.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $28,399,903.95.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,474.00.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.96. 6,120,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958,673. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

