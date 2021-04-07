Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

MGU stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $22.62.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

