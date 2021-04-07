Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
MGU stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $22.62.
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
