Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Gap Up to $182.40

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.40, but opened at $188.38. Madison Square Garden Sports shares last traded at $187.16, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.96.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $129,657,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

