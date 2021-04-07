Maecenas (ART) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,549.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $4,549.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00056384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00022324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $355.64 or 0.00627168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00078654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

