MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

MAG opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.95 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

