MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 25,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 842,346 shares.The stock last traded at $16.38 and had previously closed at $16.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

