Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Magal Security Systems in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

Shares of ID stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Magal Security Systems has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. It offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.