Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Thomas Kershaw Sells 50,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $2,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 597,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,206,798.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Kershaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,730,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $19,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnite by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

