Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,849 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 88.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 285,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

