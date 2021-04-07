MahaDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $11.28 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $8.09 or 0.00014195 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00275183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.12 or 0.00802499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,019.18 or 1.00099722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

