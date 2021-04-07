MahaDAO Price Reaches $7.68 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.68 or 0.00013504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00252129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.00812145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,415.51 or 0.99143863 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 tokens. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

MahaDAO Token Trading

