Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,826 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.32% of Main Street Capital worth $28,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAIN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

NYSE MAIN opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

