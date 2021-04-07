MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:MMD traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. 333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,624. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.

In other news, Director Yie-Hsin Hung acquired 11,600 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

