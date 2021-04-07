Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.58

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.58 and traded as high as C$82.79. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$82.79, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.58.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($1.92). The business had revenue of C$38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.80 million. Analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.1000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

