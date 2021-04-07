Maker Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $149.42 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $2,075.84 or 0.03712936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.14 or 0.00629859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00078660 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

