Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 47.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.06. 2,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,573. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.94.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.