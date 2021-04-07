Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 47.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.06. 2,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,573. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.94.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

