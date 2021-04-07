MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.41

Shares of MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $6.60. MAN shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 270 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

About MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for MAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.