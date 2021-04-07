Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

