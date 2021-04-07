MAPS Market Cap Reaches $78.55 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $78.55 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00027877 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

