Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Set at C$3.50 by Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) has been given a C$3.50 target price by Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.70% from the stock’s current price.

MOZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

MOZ traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 309,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.35.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,950.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

