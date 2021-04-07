Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CFO Simeon Salzman Sells 15,000 Shares

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marathon Patent Group stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.31. 569,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,180,641. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.60 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.