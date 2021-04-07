Mark N. Tompkins Sells 9,924 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 9,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $41,780.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,804,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,805,816.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMST stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. 198,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,478. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71. Amesite Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Amesite in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

