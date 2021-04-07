Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.76

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.76 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 155.15 ($2.03). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 152.65 ($1.99), with a volume of 6,001,603 shares trading hands.

MKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 135.86 ($1.77).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -18.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.76.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.