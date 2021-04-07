Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Cap of $171.12 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $171.12 million and approximately $60.44 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars.

