Maro (MARO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,027.00

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $240.72 million and $39,027.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00056545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.51 or 0.00631436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00079886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 935,031,721 coins and its circulating supply is 478,006,565 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.