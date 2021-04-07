Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 286.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $43,838,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,064. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

