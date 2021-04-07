Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.03. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 28.34 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.21 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £637.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

