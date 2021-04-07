Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.34% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $57,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $344.06 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.95.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.