Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,322 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of Masco worth $25,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

