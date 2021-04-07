Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 262.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $2,331,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Masimo by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,634,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $234.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Masimo’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

