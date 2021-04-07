MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $22,959.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00268207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.60 or 0.00777120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,809.63 or 1.00200159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,571,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

