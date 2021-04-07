MASQ (MASQ) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $27,302.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00260886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00722420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.16 or 0.99112802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,671,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

