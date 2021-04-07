MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stake Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 478.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,906 shares of company stock worth $9,787,688. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

