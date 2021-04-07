Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.14. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 30,839 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

