Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.14. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 30,839 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)
Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Featured Article: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.