Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Mastercard worth $1,490,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,468 shares of company stock valued at $254,295,843. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $369.57 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.38. The firm has a market cap of $367.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.