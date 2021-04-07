Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZ) Insider Acquires A$58,600.00 in Stock

Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZ) insider Ian Murray bought 200,000 shares of Matador Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$58,600.00 ($41,857.14).

Ian Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Ian Murray 1,554,000 shares of Matador Mining stock.

Matador Mining Company Profile

Matador Mining Limited engages in the mining and mineral exploration activities. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cape Ray gold project located in Newfoundland, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

