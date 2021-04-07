Maverick Chain (MVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,494.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $239,825.23 and approximately $3,494.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00265522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.49 or 0.00752637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,164.28 or 1.00289205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.