MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $504,342.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,940.60 or 0.99961768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00035521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.11 or 0.00461898 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00324038 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.45 or 0.00804834 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004349 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

