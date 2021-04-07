MAX Exchange Token Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $657,998.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,888.33 or 1.00094529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00035184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.22 or 0.00464888 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.53 or 0.00824368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.00322784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00095391 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004167 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

