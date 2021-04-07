Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MAXN traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 20,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

